Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event

The Walters State Great Smoky Mountain Expo Center transformed into a drive-thru vaccination site
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountain Expo Center transformed into a drive-thru vaccination site Saturday morning.

Health volunteers assisted those who qualify for current state phase to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, with no appointment necessary.

Sherrie Montgomery the county director with the Hamblin County Health Department says they had 1,000 vaccines available. Outside of those returning for their second dose, another mass clinic could take place.

“It’s likely in the future of more mass events of this nature to receive first doses. we do know that we will have a second dose event just like this on march 27th,” shared Montgomery.

You can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday-Friday at county health departments by appointment only.

