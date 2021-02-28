Advertisement

Memphis woman accused of killing ex-husband’s girlfriend charged with murder, police say

The Memphis woman has been charged with First Degree Murder.
Pamela Castle, 36, charged with First Degree Murder
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis woman is behind bars after shooting and killing her ex-husband’s girlfriend, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police were dispatched on Saturday, Feb. 13 to the 2600 block of Nightingale Drive for reports of shots fired.

According to officials, Derek Castle and his girlfriend Campbell were laying in the upstairs bedroom when he told police his girlfriend went to answer the door after hearing heavy knocks.

WMC reported, Campbell said that’s when Derek heard his ex-wife of 17 years, Pamela Castle yelling and using profanity towards his girlfriend.

Within minutes after the argument, Derek said he heard glass break and exactly four gunshots.

Officers found Campbell suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso area.

Campbell was transported to Regional One Hospital where she later died, police said.

WMC reported, Derek told officers he saw Pamela drive off in a white Hyundai Accent after the shooting.

MPD was able to track Pamela’s location and make an arrest in Cobb County, Georgia.

Pamela Castle was charged with First Degree Murder, according to reports.

