Nashville farmer receives dead baby chicks in the mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville farmer received dead baby chicks in the mail, WTVF reported.

Elaine Dustin sells fresh eggs at her “Ladies of the Lamb” stand at the Nashville Farmers Market. What she didn’t expect was to find dead baby chicks.

WTVF reported, Elaine routinely orders baby chicks from a hatchery in Iowa that are shipped by the United States Postal Service. “They can’t last more than three days,” said Elaine.

With all of last week’s winter weather, it took more than five days for her chicks to arrive at the Lawrenceburg Post Office. “They handed my husband the box and turned around and left. He opened it up and they were all dead,” she said.

Elaine’s husband took heartbreaking photos of twenty dead chicks in the livestock box. “I’ve never had one die, I’ve never had them lax about calling us,” said Dustin.

WTVF reported, in addition to being a traumatic experience, this could also have a long-lasting impact on their income. “It’s gonna be a financial impact because our eggs are going for $4, $4.50, $5 for a dozen so that can add up pretty fast,” she said.

The U.S. Postal Service issued an embargo for shipping all live animals during the winter storm. It was issued one day after Elaine’s chicks shipped from Iowa, which caused the multiple-day delay at a processing center in Louisville, KY.

According to USPS’s website, the embargo on shipping live animals was lifted Friday, Feb. 26.

WTVF reported, Elaine is demanding answers but USPS won’t return her calls, “These are living creatures and people sometimes think we don’t care, but we do care about our animals and we take good care of our animals,” said Elaine.

