No. 20 UT beats Auburn on senior day, 88-54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 20 Lady Vols closed out the regular season with a win over Auburn on Sunday, taking an 88-54 victory in Thompson-Boling Arena on Senior Day.

Tennessee (15-6, 9-4) was led by senior Rennia Davis who logged a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in her final game on The Summitt. Fellow senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah also had a big day, turning in a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Tamari Key posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Jordan Horston narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with 12 points and a career-high-tying nine assists. Junior Rae Burrell was also in double digits, posting 14 points and four assists.

Alaina Rice was the high scorer for Auburn (5-18, 0-15) with 11 points, and Unique Thompson and Alycia Reese each finished with 10.

