LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department Station 4 officials posted on Facebook about high floodwater in their district.

They said a person was stranded in floodwaters and was taken to a hospital for observation.

They encourage drivers to turn around and do not drive through floodwaters.

Roads are flooded over several roads in our district. We had one stuck in high water with the help of webbville fire... Posted by Fallsburg volunteer fire dept station 4 on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.