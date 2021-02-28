Advertisement

Pharmacist drives through snow to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to disabled woman, family

By WTAE Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DONEGAL, Pa. (WTAE) - A special delivery from a Pennsylvania pharmacist helped put a mother’s mind at ease. She, her husband and their disabled daughter received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the wintery weather.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Paula Blevins has worked hard to minimize the risk for her 34-year-old daughter, Amanda Blevins. Amanda was born with multiple medical conditions that require 24-hour care. She’s nonverbal and nonmobile.

“We’ve not had any friends, family, relatives, anybody like that come into this house for the past year,” Paula Blevins said. “Anytime we leave this house, it’s a $1,400 ambulance ride, round-trip, to anywhere.”

Pharmacist Ed Christofano drove through the snow to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to 34-year-old Amanda Blevins and her parents. The woman was born with multiple medical conditions that require 24-hour care. She’s nonverbal and nonmobile.(Source: Paula Blevins, WTAE via CNN)

So, when the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine was made, Paula Blevins was thrilled – until she picked up the phone. For five weeks, she searched for an appointment, reaching out to state and local leaders with no luck.

Then, on Feb. 16, Paula Blevins received a phone call she wasn’t expecting. It was Ed Christofano from Hayden’s Pharmacy, and he had just finished up a last-minute vaccination clinic in Hempfield Township.

“He had some people that didn’t show up because of the weather, so he could be here in 15 to 20 minutes,” Paula Blevins said.

Christofano drove through the snow to the Blevins’ home in Donegal and administered the vaccine to Amanda Blevins and her parents. All three were eligible in the state’s Phase 1A.

“He’s my hero. What can I say?” Paula Blevins said.

While she is thankful for Christofano’s efforts, Paula Blevins knows not everyone is as lucky as her family and hopes someone will continue to speak up for those that can’t do so themselves.

“If we do anything at all to help bring the vaccine to people that are in the same situation as her [Amanda Blevins], then I feel that that’s really the importance of what we’re doing here,” she said.

The pharmacy is expecting to receive second doses on schedule and is currently in the process of scheduling those appointments.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

