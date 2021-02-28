Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured and a THP cruiser was struck in a crash on Rutledge Pike at Rosewood Saturday night, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson.

THP told WVLT News a vehicle struck the officer’s cruiser while engaged in a traffic stop. The trooper was not inside the car at the time of the crash and was not injured.

According to an official crash report, the THP officer was investigating a crash between two vehicles on Rutledge Pike. He parked his cruiser to block the lane where the initial crash occurred. A third driver then attempted to pass the blocked lane and sideswiped one vehicle and hit the THP cruiser. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the cruiser was identified in the report as a 73-year-old man from Blaine, Tennessee. The report said charges were pending against him.

The driver of the vehicle was hurt, but officials could not provide information about the individual’s condition.

As of just before 9:30 p.m. the road where the crash occurred was clear.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.