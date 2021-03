KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A sinkhole has closed a North Knoxville road, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD, the 4500 block of Central Avenue Pike is closed due to the sinkhole.

KPD says detours are in place until the sinkhole can be inspected and repaired.

KPD Traffic Alert: Central Avenue Pike is closed in the 4500 block due to a sinkhole. Detours are in place until the sinkhole can be inspected and repaired. pic.twitter.com/PQrc5KOwxq — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 28, 2021

