Thanks for sharing your stories: WVLT News brings home multiple Midsouth Emmy Awards

WVLT News was recognized at the 2021 Mid-South Emmy Award ceremony Saturday night.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The WVLT team was recognized for the following stories:

Crisis in the Water: Bringing Awareness to Drowning Prevention - Brittany Tarwater and Keith Smith

Brittany Tarwater spent a year working with families who had experienced the loss of a child to drowning. The parents told their stories to help make sure other families had the necessary knowledge to avoid a tragedy and keep their own families safe. You can view the piece here.

Diagnosis Deception - Amanda Hara and Robert Grant

Amanda Hara and Robert Grant worked to uncover damages done by a woman working as a nurse, despite not having any of the necessary education or certifications. Learn what happened and how she was caught here.

Always get back in the Saddle - Amanda Hara and Robert Grant

A mysterious illness threw a competitive horseback rider from the saddle and getting back on turned out to be a matter of survival. Learn her story of hope here.

Amanda Hara was also recognized in the Writer/News category for Amanda Hara’s Anecdotes and in the category of Journalistic Enterprise for Hara has a story: Survive, Persevere, Expose.

To see additional Midsouth Emmy Award Winners visit the official website.

