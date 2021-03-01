1,000 vaccines thrown away in Middle Tenn. following storage error

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) — A storage error led to 1,000 COVID-vaccines being thrown out in Middle Tennessee, according to officials.

Rutherford County Schools had Moderna vaccines on hand for an employee clinic. The clinic was set to vaccinate 320 employees of the school system.

The vaccines were moved to a freezer on Thursday and staff members used a digital data logger to monitor the temperature, the health services department said.

Officials said the data logger initially showed the temperature was correct then later showed an error code.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the error code appeared because the vaccines were not supposed to be stored in the freezer because it was not an approved model. Officials said the vaccines had not been under constant monitoring.

“We deeply regret this error and have worked throughout the day with the state and local Health Department to better understand the issue and to ensure this type of mistake is not repeated,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “We are grateful that we will still be able to offer a vaccination clinic Saturday for the employees who had signed up for an appointment.”

Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, said the incident is under investigation and the Department is working to provide the school district with more vaccines to continue the clinic.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.