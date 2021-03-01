Advertisement

AG sues Texas utility over customers’ sky-high energy bills

Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy energy on an app showing her energy...
Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy energy on an app showing her energy cost of $3,114.27, during recent severe cold weather outside of her home in Dallas, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.(Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ attorney general said Monday he’s suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last month’s winter storm.

The lawsuit comes days after Texas’ power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the state’s electricity market.

Griddy charges $10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity instead of a fixed rate. But when temperatures plummeted well below freezing last month, wholesale prices spiked and Griddy customers were left with sky-high electricity bills.

“Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day.”

The lawsuit accused Griddy of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks refunds for customers. The unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to 4 million customers and leaving many struggling to find clean water.

Meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, shifted about 10,000 Griddy customers to other utilities on Friday.

Griddy said in a statement that ERCOT “took our members and have effectively shut down Griddy.”

“We have always been transparent and customer-centric at every step. We wanted to continue the fight for our members to get relief and that hasn’t changed,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

After more than two years stuck inside, Chuck Wood, a retired Coast Guard veteran with a...
Veteran leaves home for first time in 2 years, thanks to volunteer-built wheelchair ramp
The retired Coast Guard veteran, who has a partially amputated leg, had been unable to get his...
Volunteers build wheelchair ramp to help veteran stuck inside his own house
Jason Barbosa, 25, is on the long road to recovery from COVID-19 after he spent nearly four...
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Man, 25, with COVID-19 survives near-death 3 times
Doctors say the young man's case should serve as a warning. He had no pre-existing health...
COVID-19 patient recovers after nearly dying 3 times in 4 months
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges