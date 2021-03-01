Alabama woman accused of stealing neighbor’s goat, painting it

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA/WVLT) - An Alabama woman was arrested after investigators say she stole her neighbor’s goat and painted it without permission.

WALA reports that 34-year-old Erica Farmer was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and theft of property after the incident.

Officials said Farmer took the goat from her neighbor’s property and brought it back to her house to show her child. At some point, they decided to paint the goat and post pictures to social media, deputies said. That’s when the goat’s owner called police.

Investigators said the goat was at Farmer’s house when they arrived on scene.

Farmer’s bond was set at $6,000.

