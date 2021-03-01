Advertisement

Bassmaster Elite series wrap up in Knoxville

Despite the pandemic, organizers say the event had a good turn-out
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with the pandemic and a rainy start, the Bassmaster Elite series had some nice weather to wrap things up Sunday night.

Emily Harley with the Bass Angler Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S) says the event still managed to have a decent turn-out despite the pandemic.

“We don’t have 130,000 people, but we’ve had some nice crowds. It rained for one of the weigh-in days but we still had people show up and support the guys,” says Harley.

Carl Jocumsen was among of those competing in this year’s competition. He says weather conditions and water levels made things a little tricky out in the water.

“Yeah, the water levels actually fluctuate here too which makes each day different. The conditions are changing every day and that’s what makes it a challenge. You gotta figure it out during those 8 hours when you get out there,” says Jocumsen.

Taking home $100,000 and the 2021 Bassmaster Elite Trophy is Jeff Gustafson from Canada with 63 pounds of bass.

For the complete list of rankings click here.

