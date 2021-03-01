Advertisement

Blount County officials issue warning as rain causes flooding on roadways

Anyone who encounters a non-barricaded roadway is advised to call non-emergency Dispatch at...
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s office reported rising water around the county due to continued rainfall.

Deputies reported a closure on McGhee Road between Barkshed Road and Coning Road due to flooding. BCSO said the road is currently barricaded.

“Please DO NOT attempt to drive around barricades onto flooded roadways! If you encounter floodwaters on the road ahead, turn around - don’t drown,” deputies said in a post on Facebook.

Officials said rushing water on road surfaces can create holes and depressions and even collapse the road.

“Just 6 inches of water will cause most vehicles to lose traction; 12 inches of water can sweep a car off the road, and 24 inches will cause nearly any vehicle to drift,” BCSO deputies said.

Individuals who come across a flooded roadway that is barricaded is urged not to drive around it. Anyone who encounters a non-barricaded roadway is advised to call non-emergency Dispatch at (865)983-3620.

