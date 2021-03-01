Child electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A child was electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville Sunday night.

WKRN reported, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on University Court close to the J.C. Napier homes.

The Nashville Fire Department reported the child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say crews were originally called to the scene for a reported crash but first-responders determined the child was injured by an electrical hazard.

According to Nashville Fire, the child was barefoot and tripped on a down power line.

