Child electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville
The child was barefoot and tripped on a down power line, according to officials.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A child was electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville Sunday night.
WKRN reported, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on University Court close to the J.C. Napier homes.
The Nashville Fire Department reported the child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say crews were originally called to the scene for a reported crash but first-responders determined the child was injured by an electrical hazard.
According to Nashville Fire, the child was barefoot and tripped on a down power line.
