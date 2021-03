FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A dramatic image out of Floyd County highlights the dangers of flooded out roads.

The sheriff’s office posted this image to Facebook Monday morning of RT 122 on the Spurlock side of Bucks Branch.

We’re told the person was crossing the creek when the road gave out beneath the car.

No one was hurt.

Please watch for washed out roads. This is RT 122 on the Spurlock side of Bucks Branch. Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY on Monday, March 1, 2021

