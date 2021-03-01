Advertisement

Episcopal School of Knoxville hosts STEM Day

Episcopal School of Knoxville students put their thinking caps on to create science projects for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Day or STEM Day.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The fifth and sixth grade students got their feet wet with doing more projects on their own.

They had the choice to dress up and learn about someone prominent in science, showcase a scientific concept, or do a science fair experiment.

“Some people think that your spine, you, grow in space. That is not true. It’s actually just the fact that gravity is pushing on your spine ever since you’re born causing it to naturally be compressed so when you go into an area with zero gravity it lengthens,” explained Mary Gracy Bishop, a fifth-grade student.

Students dressed up as Albert Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci as well as others.

“We really try to emphasize that I would rather see an unpolished, imperfect kid project. Rather than a polished 100 percent parent project,” said David Spates, fifth-grade science teacher, “I think it’s fantastic any time kids are able to kind of roll up their sleeves and have a chance to do science. Rather than just read about it or watch videos or listen to a teacher talk about it.”

Bishop and sixth-grader Max Mealor enjoyed doing the projects.

Bishop said, “It made me feel happy. And, like, I had figured something out that a lot of people didn’t know.”

“It’s really cool,” said Mealor.

