Evacuations underway at Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation, City of Salyersville shut down

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County 911 dispatchers told WYMT evacuations are underway at Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

They also said the City of Salyersville is shut down due to flooding and no one can drive through.

In a statement to WYMT, Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation staff said:

“In consultation with our Medical Director, we made the decision to evacuate to assure that our residents and staff remain safe. The National Guard, local ambulance providers and staff are relocating residents to either the Salyersville Middle school or a hospital, depending on the physician’s direction. While we do not have any water in the facility at this time and it is still accessible, due to the risk of flooding we made the decision to relocate. Residents’ families will be contacted directly regarding their loved ones’ location. We appreciate the families’ and community’s support and will post updates on our Facebook page. We urge everyone to exercise caution in these conditions.”

Joshua L Calhoun CEO/ Administrator

You are asked to stay home.

