Advertisement

Family rescued in Wolfe County after firefighters see cell phone light in flood water

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:59 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews spent the weekend helping people affected by flooding across the region, but in Wolfe County, one family is safe because one firefighter caught a glimpse of something most people would have likely missed.

In a post on the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, one of their members, only identified as Eddie, spotted the light of a cell phone in the floodwaters on Stamper Branch. The post states he yelled toward the light and discovered a family of five, including a baby, were trapped in the car.

The post states firefighters sprung into action, using a rope to wade into the water to rescue four of the five before the fifth person had a seizure during the attempt.

We’re told Wolfe County Sheriff Chris Carson brought out his tractor and the crews were able to get the seizure victim and the others into the bucket and out of the floodwater.

The original post also states the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department has rescued at least 15 people from ongoing flooding.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call...
TBI: Man wanted for murder captured
We climb 9° on our average highs this month!
One more burst of rain, then a tranquil week
MCS Director Speaks
MCS Director Speaks
Tennessee baseball
Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout