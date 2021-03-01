Advertisement

Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men

Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according to a press release.(Laura Bowen)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY,, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a Florida man is in custody after allegedly attempting to run over two men.

According to police, Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., attempted to run over two men in his GMC pick-up on Cherry Street near Buffalo Street on Saturday.

Colon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to JCPD. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

