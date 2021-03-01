Gardening, butterflies offer outdoor experiences at Children’s Museum spring break camp

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gardening and pollinators like butterflies are just some of the inspirations for Spring Break Camp at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge this spring. The camp is planned for March 15-19 and offers both half-day and full-day schedules.

This is one of the Imagination Station camps that uses both its outdoor garden space and indoor museum space.

The museum is also open to the public on limited hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.