Advertisement

Gardening, butterflies offer outdoor experiences at Children’s Museum spring break camp

The camp will be March 15 - 19 in Oak Ridge.
By Anne Brock
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gardening and pollinators like butterflies are just some of the inspirations for Spring Break Camp at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge this spring. The camp is planned for March 15-19 and offers both half-day and full-day schedules.

This is one of the Imagination Station camps that uses both its outdoor garden space and indoor museum space.

The museum is also open to the public on limited hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

ESK student dressed as Albert Einstein
Episcopal School of Knoxville hosts STEM Day
Free online science videos plus interactive science classes available for schools.
Online science experiments, more virtual classes at American Museum of Science and Energy
Carson-Newman's Career Closet is meeting a need for students needing professional wardrobes.
Carson-Newman community helping students get suited up for success
Kids talk to Stewart Whaley virtually
Sevier Co. students learn rocket science from NASA engineer with Tenn. roots