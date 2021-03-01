Golfer found drowned after searching for lost ball at Florida country club

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WVLT) -Florida authorities are investigating the drowning of a golfer who was reportedly last seen looking for a lost ball.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday deputies were dispatched to the East Lake Woodlands area in Oldsmar in reference to a missing person.

PCSO deputies suspected the missing man was in a nearby pond and he was later found deceased by the department’s dive team.

According to officials, 74-year-old Hermilo Jazmines and a friend were playing golf at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club.

Officials say around 7:37 a.m. Sunday morning, Jazmines teed off and was last seen looking for his ball near the green.

PCSO says his golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.

Officials later found Jazmines in the water near his putter. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the evidence suggests that Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned.

The medical examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

