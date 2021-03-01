Advertisement

J.J. Watt announces he’s joining Cardinals, will reportedly sign two-year deal worth $23 million

J.J. Watt announces he’s joining the Arizona Cardinals.
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.(J.J. Watt via Twitter)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
(CBS) -Former Houston Texans star pass-rusher J.J. Watt has had a wild time in free agency, but he has finally selected his next team.

On Monday, the five-time Pro Bowler announced he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cardinals are giving Watt a two-year deal worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed.

Watt opted to follow former Texans star wideout DeAndre Hopkins out west instead of joining his brothers in Pittsburgh or signing with another contender. Still, this defense is certainly one that is on the rise, and a defensive front that includes the likes of Watt and Chandler Jones is something opposing quarterbacks do not want to see.

