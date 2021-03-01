Advertisement

Knox County parks to offer Hide and Seek program

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Parks and Recreation announced a new program to allow socially distanced fun physical activity.

The Hide and Seek program will take place at four different locations within the Concord Park system beginning on March 1 until noon on April 30. The four parks are, Admiral Farragut, Carl Cowan, The Cove and The Point.

“This is a great way to provide families a safe and healthy outing during the pandemic,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We hope we can use this to encourage and promote the use of our parks.”

To participate, people can download maps that show the hiding spots in each park. A numbered tag will be placed at each hiding spot. Participants will go to the location in the park and write the tag number down on the map or a piece of paper and write their name, email, mailing address and phone number on the tag list.

“We encourage social distancing when participating in the hunt,” said Shauna Godlevsky, interim senior director of Knox County Parks and Recreation. “We also want to remind everyone to use hand sanitizer should they touch any of the tags in the hiding places. We hope you all have a great time!”

Participants can drop off their lists of tag numbers at the Knox County Parks and Recreation Office located at 2447 Sutherland Ave., from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lists also can be emailed to parks@knoxcounty.org.

The department will gift $10 gift certificates to Dairy Queen to 10 participants. Winners will be drawn randomly from entries that have all 20 tag number locations. Winners will be notified via email and a winners list will be posted on the department’s website.

