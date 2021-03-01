Advertisement

Knoxville Catholic standout Kaden Martin sets commitment for Wednesday

The four-star quarterback has narrowed his top four schools to Tennessee, Oregon, Arizona State and Miami.
Kaden Martin
Kaden Martin(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two-sport athlete Kaden Martin announced he’ll make his college decision Wednesday afternoon.

The four-star quarterback has narrowed his top four schools to Tennessee, Oregon, Arizona State and Miami.

Martin is the son of former Tennessee signal-caller Tee Martin, who served as UT’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The 6′1″, 210lb. dual-threat quarterback is listed as the class of 2022′s No. 4 prospect at his position. He is hoping to play both baseball and football in college.

