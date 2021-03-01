Knoxville police urge drivers to lock their vehicles following burglaries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police issued a public safety announcement regarding vehicle burglaries.

According to KPD, 70 percent of the vehicles involved in reported car burglaries in 2020 were left unlocked.

Police said the majority of car burglaries happen at apartment complexes, residences or high-density parking areas.

“ALWAYS lock your vehicle and remove your valuables,” KPD said in a post on Twitter.

