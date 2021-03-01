Advertisement

Lady Vols to play in late game Friday night, move up in AP Top 25

#3 Tennessee to face #6 Arkansas vs. #11 Ole Miss winner
Leads Lady Vols to win at Indiana
Leads Lady Vols to win at Indiana
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off their regular season ending win over Auburn, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols are the 3rd seed in this week’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC. Texas A&M is the No.1 seed followed by South Carolina.

The Lady Vols receive a double-bye and will first play on Friday night. Tennessee gets the late game at approximately 8:30pm ET. The Lady Vols will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No.6 Arkansas and No.11 Ole Miss. Here’s a look at the entire bracket for this week in South Carolina.

The Lady Vols have moved up six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and are now ranked No. 14.

