Lady Vols to play in late game Friday night, move up in AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off their regular season ending win over Auburn, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols are the 3rd seed in this week’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC. Texas A&M is the No.1 seed followed by South Carolina.

The Lady Vols receive a double-bye and will first play on Friday night. Tennessee gets the late game at approximately 8:30pm ET. The Lady Vols will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No.6 Arkansas and No.11 Ole Miss. Here’s a look at the entire bracket for this week in South Carolina.

The Lady Vols have moved up six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and are now ranked No. 14.

It's that time... 🏀🏆



First look at the 2021 #SECWBB Bracket: pic.twitter.com/Llh7n26TBF — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.