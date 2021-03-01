LaFollette Mayor accused of misusing city personnel, equipment following investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mayor of LaFollette, Michael Ray Stanfield, was indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

According to officials, the investigation was sparked by claims of misused city personnel and equipment during his tenure. Stanfield has served as Mayor of Lafollette since 2008.

Officials said multiple witnesses told investigators Stanfield brought non-city-owned equipment like lawnmowers and chainsaws to the city’s Public Works Department for city employees to repair. Many of the repairs were done using city time and equipment, reports stated.

Mayor Stanfield reportedly acknowledged that he ran a side business repairing small engines that were unrelated to his position with the city.

Stanfield was indicted by the Campbell County Grand Jury on seven counts of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for reporting to the Comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to the State Auditor in 2020.

“It’s important that city officials understand what’s proper and take steps to prevent misuse of city employees or equipment,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this case, the former Public Works Department management knew about the mayor’s actions and allowed it to take place. All officials must understand their responsibility to Tennessee taxpayers and provide the proper oversight.”

Investigators said the City of LaFollette also paved a former councilman’s private driveway in 2018. The former councilman has since voluntarily reimbursed the city for the cost of paving.

