Mask-wearing dispute led to murder of Louisiana police officer

Tulane Police Officer Martinus Mitchum(NOPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT) - A man is in custody and charged for the murder of a New Orleans police officer, authorities said.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officer Martinus Mitchum was shot while working security for a basketball game at George Carver High School.

Officials said John Shallerhorn arrived at the school to watch the game and was refused entry because he was not wearing a mask.

Shallerhorn was involved in an altercation with a school employee when officer Mitchum intervened and escorted Shallerhorn out.

As Shallerhorn was leaving the school, he allegedly shot the officer twice. The officer died of his injuries.

Police said just before the incident at the school, Shallerhorn was involved in an armed robbery in the parking lot. Shallerhorn reportedly approached a man who was sitting in his vehicle at gunpoint and demanded his medallion chain.

Shallerhorn was arrested and charged with armed robbery and first degree murder of a policeman.

