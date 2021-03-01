Advertisement

NC man accused of setting deputy’s home on fire, saying ‘you had this coming’

Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) - A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a deputy’s home.

Surveillance video captured William Junior Sisk, 41, throwing a large bucket of liquid on the front door of the Caldwell County deputy’s home. Sisk was then seen setting fire to the home with a lighter, authorities said.

According to fire officials, one person was inside the home at the time of the incident but was not injured.

Deputies said Sisk can be heard on the surveillance footage saying “now you are going to die” and “you had this coming.”

Sisk was identified as the suspect and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

