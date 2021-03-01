Nearly 300 expected to participate in 3rd annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep Knoxville Beautiful will host its third annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup on Saturday, March 6.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout North Knoxville.

Community leaders will collect cleanup supplies at Edgewood Park, 3109 Ocoee Trail, at 9 a.m. then return to volunteers waiting at their designated locations to pick up litter.

Participating groups include Fourth & Gill Neighborhood, Old North Knoxville, Adair Gardens Residents, Inskip Community Association, Fountaincrest Neighborhood Association and Edgewood Park Neighborhood Association. Other participating groups and businesses include Old Navy #5022, Women in Design, UT ASLA, Pizza Hut, Skooterville, SAM LLC, Lambda Phi Epsilon, Theta Chi Fraternity, UTK Phi Kappa Tau, Baker Labs, and Next Level Brewing Company.

Participating individuals who do not have a group will participate in a cleanup of First Creek at the Broadway Shopping Center or at Edgewood Park.

Following the cleanup, Next Level Brewing will offer all volunteers $1 off their first beer. Volunteers must be wearing their North Knoxville Community Cleanup t-shirt to receive the offer.

During 2019-20, Keep Knoxville Beautiful facilitated and support 243 litter pickups, collected 36,492 pounds of litter and managed seven beautification projects.

