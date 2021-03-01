Need debt relief advice? See if you qualify

Advertisement

A virtual debt relief clinic will be held March 13 with pre-qualified individuals.
(OYS)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you need help managing your debt, you can get some help this Saturday with a free, virtual Debt Relief Legal Advice Clinic.

The Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Knoxville Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Associations in the Eastern District of Tennessee, in partnership with Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET), the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services, and the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission will host the virtual clinic for pre-qualified individuals via Zoom.

According to a release, qualification will be passed on income with pre-screening by LAET. To see if you qualify, you can reach out to the numbers below based on your location:

  • If you live in Blount, Knox, Loudon or Sevier County, call (865) 637-0484
  • If you live in Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, or Washington County, call (423) 928-8311
  • If you live in Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea, or Sequatchie County, call (423) 402-4766

The deadline for pre-screening is March 4.

If a person qualifies, the next step is completing a short questionnaire, and then they will be matched with a volunteer and given information for their Zoom meeting.

