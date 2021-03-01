Nurse pulls elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters say a nurse rescued a neighbor trapped in a house fire along Lonas Drive.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, a neighbor witnessed heavy smoke coming from a home around 7:43 p.m. Sunday evening and called 911.

Officials said that caller was a nurse who, after spotting the fire, opened the front door and found the resident lying inside. She reportedly pulled the elderly female victim from the smoke-filled home.

When firefighters arrived they said they assisted the nurse with the victim.

Fire investigators reported the fire started near the kitchen.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported and the cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.