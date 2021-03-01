Advertisement

Ohio father hits son with hammer after being threatened with a knife

Clejuan Williams was charged with felonious assault after threatening his father with a knife on Sunday, Feb. 28.(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio. (WVLT) -A fight between a father and a son in west Toledo, Ohio led to one man being hit with a hammer and another booked into jail for felonious assault.

Ohio police were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Collingwood just before 1 a.m. Sunday. According to police reports, a father had struck his adult son with a hammer as the son was threatening him with a knife.

The son, 33-year-old Clejuan Williams, went upstairs to his apartment after police arrived and would not open the door for police. WTVG reported, after entry was forced into the apartment, Williams was treated for injuries to his head and transported to the hospital.

Officials say once Williams was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

