One more burst of rain, then a tranquil week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You know the old adage about March weather? Well, we’re halfway to it! We went ‘in like a lion,’ that’s for sure. Some rain observers easily had 2-3″ of rain overnight but now river levels are on the way down.

There’s one last round of rain with this prolonged soggy stretch - Tuesday night. Then it’s all about cooler weather and crisp, sun-kissed mornings.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A bright moon sticks around tonight as we’ll try to clear the sky. It’s much quieter, but also a lot colder. We’re in the middle 30s by Tuesday morning, in lieu of the 60s and 70s we had Sunday night!

The clouds race back from south to north late-day Tuesday. The rain should be much, much heavier well to the south of WVLT’s coverage area. Still, rain is going to impact a few in our southern counties (McMinn, Blount, Loudon, Monroe) overnight Tuesday/Wednesday. Many stay totally dry but some get light showers by the time you wake up Wednesday. Note: there may be some light snow in the mountains, but it’s way, way up in the National Park.

We slowly climb the ladder for afternoon temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday. There’s also more sunshine to look forward to!

LOOKING AHEAD

There are negligible rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but most stay dry and mild! We’re kind of in a holding pattern through the start of next week, with ‘seasonal’ temps and low-end rain chances. By month’s end, our average high is in the mid-to-upper 60s. Still, severe weather is quite common this month, one of the busiest times all year across East Tennessee.

