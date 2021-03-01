Online science experiments, more virtual classes at American Museum of Science and Energy

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids bored? Scanning YouTube for fun videos to watch? If you want to feed their curiosity with education, try the channel from the American Museum of Science and Energy.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, AMSE has added even more science-based videos for kids. The museum is also using a new grant from Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create even more virtual classes that can be shared interactively with schools.

Alan Lowe, who serves as Director of both AMSE and K-25 History Center, said of the new classes, “One is on bee pollination, which is a lot of fun but also very educational. Another on states of matter. So again, our educators put together these really interactive, very detailed lesson plans. They’re able to interact with the classes.”

The museum is awaiting the time when it will open its doors again for in-person visitors in Oak Ridge. However, as of March 1, it is under the management of the AMSE Foundation, while still being supported by the Department of Energy. Lowe said, “DOE will continue supporting us and they’re still great partners. But, it’s just under a different model of operation. So it really gives more level of local control, local vision for the future of both museums. We’re a national resource, but we’re local here and we want to be a great part of this community. And now the foundation headed up by Jim Campbell is overseeing those day-to-day operations.”

Teachers interested in using the interactive science lessons from the museum can reach out to AMSE by emailing AMSEoutreacheducation@gmail.com

