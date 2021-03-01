Advertisement

Pilot Company hiring for 120 positions in Knoxville

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Company is hiring for nearly 400 positions across the Southeast including 120 open positions in Knoxville.

According to Pilot, the company has 120 open positions in areas including IT, data analytics, guest services, help desk, logistics, inside sales and warehouse at its Sales and Support Center headquarters in Knoxville.

The company said they are looking for “energetic and friendly individuals with a people-first mentality” at its Pilot and Flying J travel center locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. Open positions at these locations include full-time and part-time hourly positions in fast food, cashier, deli and facility maintenance.

“We invite those searching for a job in these areas to consider joining our team and helping us keep professional drivers and millions of guests moving at our travel centers across the Southeast,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “Our growing family of brands and network of travel centers offers many opportunities to advance professionally and we are proud to take care of our team members with excellent benefits, training, perks at work, and a positive family-like culture.”

To learn more or apply to open positions visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

