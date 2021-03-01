Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WARNING: Details of this story are disturbing.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Middletown mother charged with murdering her 6-year-old son drove to a Preble County wildlife area to abandon him and then ran over him when he tried to get back in the car, court records show.

Brittany Gosney, 29, told Middletown police she sped off, dragging her son, James Robert Hutchinson, for a distance before returning about 30 to 40 minutes later. She said she found him dead in the middle of the parking lot with a head injury.

She “stated she picked the child up, put him back in the vehicle and drove back (to their home on Crawford Street) where she took the child in the house and placed him in an upstairs bedroom,” police wrote in her criminal complaint.

The next day, she said she drove to the Ohio River and put her son’s body in the water.

Middletown police said she reported her son missing Sunday and later confessed to killing him.

Gosney is charged with murder, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

A judge set bond at $1 million for Gosney on Monday while Hamilton’s bond was set at $100,000.

Both are due back in court on March 8.

Two other children in their home have been removed, according to police.

Police said they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body this week.

They said the river is very high and treacherous, so they will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.

Brittany Gosney, left, and James Hamilton, were charged in connection with the disappearance of...
