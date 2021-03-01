Advertisement

Pope Benedict XVI defends resignation to ‘fanatic’ doubters

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis, right, hugs Emeritus Pope...
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis, right, hugs Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI prior to the start of a meeting with elderly faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has marked the eighth anniversary of his historic resignation by insisting in an interview published Monday that he stepped down knowingly and that “there is only one pope” — Francis.

Benedict spoke to leading daily Corriere della Sera to try to put to rest once again claims by some of his conservative admirers that Francis’ 2013 election was somehow illegitimate and that Benedict remains pontiff.

Benedict, who turns 94 next month, called out “some of my more ‘fanatical’ friends’' who remain angry at his resignation, which paved the way for a very different type of pontificate under Francis: less doctrinaire and more focused on the church as a field hospital for the poor and marginalized.

“It was a difficult decision. But I did it fully conscious and I think I did the right thing,” Benedict was quoted as saying.

In his comments, which Corriere said were articulated in some parts by Benedict’s longtime secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, Benedict cited some of the “conspiracy theories” that his supporters erroneously believe were behind his retirement: that he stepped down because of the 2012 “Vatileaks” scandal over the leaking of his private papers; the scandal over gay priests in the Vatican; or the scandal over his rehabilitation of a Holocaust-denying bishop.

“They don’t want to believe in a choice that was taken knowingly,” Benedict was quoted as saying. “But my conscience is clear.”

Benedict, a German theologian who was pope for eight years, shocked the world when he announced that he would retire Feb. 28, 2013, becoming the first pope in 600 years to step down. Benedict said at the time he simply didn’t have the strength to fulfill the globe-trotting rigors of the job. He has spent his retirement largely in seclusion, living at a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

Some conservatives and traditionalists nostalgic for Benedict’s doctrinaire papacy have offered a host of arguments calling into question Francis’ legitimacy, questioning the Latin phrasing that Benedict used to announce his resignation, maneuvering by Francis’ allies to get him elected and claims that he is a heretic, among other theories.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

After more than two years stuck inside, Chuck Wood, a retired Coast Guard veteran with a...
Veteran leaves home for first time in 2 years, thanks to volunteer-built wheelchair ramp
The retired Coast Guard veteran, who has a partially amputated leg, had been unable to get his...
Volunteers build wheelchair ramp to help veteran stuck inside his own house
Jason Barbosa, 25, is on the long road to recovery from COVID-19 after he spent nearly four...
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Man, 25, with COVID-19 survives near-death 3 times
Doctors say the young man's case should serve as a warning. He had no pre-existing health...
COVID-19 patient recovers after nearly dying 3 times in 4 months
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges