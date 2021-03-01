Tennessee lawmakers consider making Dolly Parton’s version of ‘Amazing Grace’ official state hymn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A bill introduced into the Tennessee General Assembly has proposed making Dolly Parton’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” an official state song.

According to the bills introduced by Representative Mike Sparks and Senator Raumesh Akbari, Dolly’s version is among the “songs of historic significance that have influenced this State.”

The bill details the history of clergyman John Newton, who is credited with writing the original hymn.

The song “Amazing Grace” has been recorded multiple times by various artists including Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks and more.

The bills proposed that Newton’s hymn, as sung by Dolly Parton, become the official hymn of Tennessee.

The bill was passed on second consideration to be referred to a Senate State and Local Government Committee.

Parton has become a hot topic for Tennessee legislators as of late. Most recently, Parton declined the chance to have a statue of herself in the state capitol, which had been proposed and passed unanimously out of the Tennessee House Naming and Designating Committee in February.

