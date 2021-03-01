Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers consider making Dolly Parton’s version of ‘Amazing Grace’ official state hymn

A bill has been proposed to make Dolly Parton's rendition of "Amazing Grace" an official state song.
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Parton’s My People Fund has issued monthly checks to hundreds of people who lost their homes in deadly wildfires that ravaged East Tennessee in 2016.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A bill introduced into the Tennessee General Assembly has proposed making Dolly Parton’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” an official state song.

According to the bills introduced by Representative Mike Sparks and Senator Raumesh Akbari, Dolly’s version is among the “songs of historic significance that have influenced this State.”

The bill details the history of clergyman John Newton, who is credited with writing the original hymn.

The song “Amazing Grace” has been recorded multiple times by various artists including Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks and more.

The bills proposed that Newton’s hymn, as sung by Dolly Parton, become the official hymn of Tennessee.

The bill was passed on second consideration to be referred to a Senate State and Local Government Committee.

Parton has become a hot topic for Tennessee legislators as of late. Most recently, Parton declined the chance to have a statue of herself in the state capitol, which had been proposed and passed unanimously out of the Tennessee House Naming and Designating Committee in February.

