Roane State to return to in-person classes for fall 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College announced plans to return to in-person learning for fall 2021.

According to a release from the college, about 70 percent of classes remain all or mostly online for the spring, but that will change with the 2021-2022 year.

“With case numbers falling, vaccination rates climbing and the public safety measures put in place over the last 11 months proving effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are ready to bring students back to campus,” RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley said.

“Those who halted their college plans last year are telling us they feel more comfortable and more successful in a traditional classroom,” Dr. Whaley added. “We hear those students loud and clear, and we want to help them move forward.”

The college said online courses will be available for students who prefer that option, but the number of classes that students will be able to take in-person will be increasing, and the schedule for fall 2021 will look more like fall 2019, pre-pandemic.

“We are working hard to deliver what many of our students want and need this fall, which is a return to in-person education,” said Dr. Diane Ward, RSCC’s vice president for student learning. “As we craft plans for the new academic year, the prospect of being back together on campus has become a very positive driving force with safety remaining the top priority.”

The release added that COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, including a face mask policy and social distancing, as well as daily wellness screenings and checking in when arriving on campus. Students, staff and visitors will still be asked to self-report positive coronavirus results and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms. Cleaning and contact tracing will still be in place.

The college added that the plans for the fall are tentative and, if the pandemic worsens, Roane State may once again shift more to online learning.

