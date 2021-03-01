Advertisement

Rockslide impacts Hwy 90 in Campbell County

Both lanes of Highway 90 between White Oak and Morley community are expected to reopen in the next several hours.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning a rockslide is impacting Highway 90 between the White Oak and Morley community.

According to CCSO, officials responded to the rockslide late Sunday night around 10:00 p.m.

CCSO crews have been on scene working on the rockslide overnight into Monday morning and have one lane open.

Both lanes are expected to reopen within the next several hours.

