Rockslide impacts Hwy 90 in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning a rockslide is impacting Highway 90 between the White Oak and Morley community.

According to CCSO, officials responded to the rockslide late Sunday night around 10:00 p.m.

CCSO crews have been on scene working on the rockslide overnight into Monday morning and have one lane open.

Both lanes are expected to reopen within the next several hours.

