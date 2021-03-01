Seven shot and killed over the weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Investigators say at least seven people were shot and killed between Saturday and Sunday in Memphis, WREG reported.

One of the shootings occurred at the Prescott Place Apartments just before midnight. Memphis police said one person was shot and killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another shooting happened at a home on Berkshire Avenue, a man was killed.

WREG reported that multiple other deadly shootings happened, one on Vayu Court, one on South Third Street, one on Mount Moriah in Hickory Hill and a double shooting that occurred on South Parkway.

