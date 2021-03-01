Steve Haywood Named LCA Football Coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Board of Directors of Lakeway Christian Schools is happy to announce the hiring of Mr. Steve Haywood as Head Football Coach and Dean of Students for Lakeway Christian Academy. Most recently Coach Haywood served as Assistant Athletic Director and Offensive Coordinator at Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) in Nashville.

CPA advanced to the playoffs each of the 10 years he coached there, winning 3 State Championships in 6 State Championship Game appearances. He also served as the Assistant Head Coach at Austin Peay State University. Beyond his experience on the field, Haywood is a man of God, who holds deep beliefs about investing the Gospel and love of Christ into his players.

Coach Haywood and his wife Kim, have two daughters (5th and 7th grade) that will join them in East Tennessee. Coach Haywood will take over the Lakeway Lions football program as they prepare to take the field for their second varsity season in school history. “We are so excited to introduce Coach Haywood to the Lakeway Christian Schools community,” said Dr. Bob Brown, Executive Director. “He comes highly recommended from many sources and we feel very confident that he is the right person to continue building the Lions football program.”

