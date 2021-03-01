Advertisement

Steve Haywood Named LCA Football Coach

Haywood served as Assistant Athletic Director and Offensive Coordinator at CPA in Nashville
New Lakeway Christian Head Football Coach
New Lakeway Christian Head Football Coach(Lakeway Christian)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Board of Directors of Lakeway Christian Schools is happy to announce the hiring of Mr. Steve Haywood as Head Football Coach and Dean of Students for Lakeway Christian Academy. Most recently Coach Haywood served as Assistant Athletic Director and Offensive Coordinator at Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) in Nashville.

CPA advanced to the playoffs each of the 10 years he coached there, winning 3 State Championships in 6 State Championship Game appearances. He also served as the Assistant Head Coach at Austin Peay State University. Beyond his experience on the field, Haywood is a man of God, who holds deep beliefs about investing the Gospel and love of Christ into his players.

Coach Haywood and his wife Kim, have two daughters (5th and 7th grade) that will join them in East Tennessee. Coach Haywood will take over the Lakeway Lions football program as they prepare to take the field for their second varsity season in school history. “We are so excited to introduce Coach Haywood to the Lakeway Christian Schools community,” said Dr. Bob Brown, Executive Director. “He comes highly recommended from many sources and we feel very confident that he is the right person to continue building the Lions football program.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call...
TBI: Man wanted for murder captured
We climb 9° on our average highs this month!
One more burst of rain, then a tranquil week
MCS Director Speaks
MCS Director Speaks
Tennessee baseball
Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout