Taylor Swift won’t reschedule postponed ‘Lover Fest’ shows

Taylor Swift says she cannot reschedule the shows that have been postponed.
Taylor Swift will release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift won’t reschedule “Lover Fest” shows that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The star took to social media on Friday to announce the move, which affects shows postponed in 2020 until 2021.

Last April, Swift canceled all live appearances and performances for the rest of the year in what she said was an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed,” Swift wrote Friday. “Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

Swift joins other artists who have canceled or rescheduled tour dates, such as Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Bad Bunny.

Taylor said in her statement that she’s disappointed to have to cancel.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” she wrote. “...I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

