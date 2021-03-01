Advertisement

Tennessee baseball’s game vs. Dayton canceled

The Vols are seeking another opponent to play Wednesday
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s midweek contest scheduled for Wednesday, March 3 has been canceled after Dayton decided to pull out of the game on Monday.

No makeup date for the game has been scheduled at this time and the Vols are actively seeking another opponent to play on Wednesday.

Ticket holders are encouraged to keep their Tennessee vs. Dayton ticket in its original form should a new opponent be announced. Ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Tennessee’s schedule and should ensure that VolsTix@utk.edu is recognized by their email client as a “safe sender” so emails are not directed to a junk or spam folder.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

Northview Academy basketball
Girls regional semifinal scores and highlights
Tennessee baseball
Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday
UT Strength Coach heading to USF
UT strength coach moving on to USF
New LCA head football coach
Steve Haywood
New Lakeway Christian Head Football Coach
Steve Haywood Named LCA Football Coach