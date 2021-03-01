Tennessee baseball’s game vs. Dayton canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s midweek contest scheduled for Wednesday, March 3 has been canceled after Dayton decided to pull out of the game on Monday.

No makeup date for the game has been scheduled at this time and the Vols are actively seeking another opponent to play on Wednesday.

Ticket holders are encouraged to keep their Tennessee vs. Dayton ticket in its original form should a new opponent be announced. Ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Tennessee’s schedule and should ensure that VolsTix@utk.edu is recognized by their email client as a “safe sender” so emails are not directed to a junk or spam folder.

