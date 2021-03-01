THDA taking applications for COVID-19 rent, utility relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department Agency has opened an online portal to allow renters and landlords to apply for up to a year of cumulative rent and/or utility payments through the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.

The new program was created to help renters who have struggled to pay rent, utility bills or other home energy costs due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the livelihoods of countless Tennesseans,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “This program is designed to help people stay in their homes by covering eligible rent and/or utility costs they are unable to pay due to the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

The program will be active in 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Davidson, Knox, Rutherford and Shelby counties will administer their own rent relief programs.

Renters in the active areas who earn less than 80 percent of the area median income can be eligible for assistance. To find out the eligibility qualifications in your area, click here.

To start the application, a renter or landlord should access the online portal or call the COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at (844) 500-1112.

Applicants will be required to provide verification and documentation as proof of eligibility. Once a person is approved, payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility company. Applicants can monitor the status of their application and payment through the online portal.

THDA received $384 million in direct funding from the U.S. Treasury to administer the emergency rent relief program in 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.