Two arrested after KPD discovers stolen guns during traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said two men are in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen guns.

According to KPD, officers performed a traffic stop at the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Harrison. The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a brief chase. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned at Castle Street near Woodbine.

Police said they quickly located and detained two suspects. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a stolen handgun, a second handgun with a suppressor, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The two suspects were arrested on firearm and drug possession charges.

