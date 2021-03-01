Advertisement

Two arrested after KPD discovers stolen guns during traffic stop

Police said the two men were arrested on gun and drug posession charges.
Police said the two men were arrested on gun and drug posession charges.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said two men are in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen guns.

According to KPD, officers performed a traffic stop at the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Harrison. The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a brief chase. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned at Castle Street near Woodbine.

Police said they quickly located and detained two suspects. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a stolen handgun, a second handgun with a suppressor, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The two suspects were arrested on firearm and drug possession charges.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call...
TBI: Man wanted for murder captured
We climb 9° on our average highs this month!
One more burst of rain, then a tranquil week
MCS Director Speaks
MCS Director Speaks
Tennessee baseball
Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout