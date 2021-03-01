VFL Inky Johnson launches podcast featuring Garth Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee Football player and motivational speaker, Inky Johnson, announced the launch of a new podcast.
Johnson said his first episode of the podcast features country music star, Garth Brooks.
During the podcast, which launched on Monday, March 1, Garth and Johnson will discuss the key life events in Brooks’ life that made him who he is today.
The podcast is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.