Advertisement

Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’

The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the author’s birthday exclusively, as a way to promote equality.(KBTX)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - A Virginia school district has made the decision to end the celebration of Dr. Seuss during Read Across America Day, due to the “radical undertones in the books written and the illustrations drawn by Dr. Seuss.”

Read Across America Day is typically celebrated in recognition of the importance of reading and literacy. The day also celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Loudoun County Public School officials said that while many other schools will continue to celebrate Dr. Seuss during Read Across America Day, it is important for them ”to be cognizant of research that may challenge our practice in this regard.”

The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the author’s birthday exclusively, as a way to promote equality.

“As we become more culturally responsive and racially conscious, all building leaders should know that in recent years there has been research revealing radical undertones in the books written and the illustrations drawn by Dr. Seuss,” school officials said.

The school district released a statement stating Dr. Seuss books have not been banned in the school system.

“We want to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive and diverse and reflective of our student community,” officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call...
TBI: Man wanted for murder captured
We climb 9° on our average highs this month!
One more burst of rain, then a tranquil week
MCS Director Speaks
MCS Director Speaks
Tennessee baseball
Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout